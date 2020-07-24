'I flashed before your eyes': Banned baseball babe dubbed 'next Hugh Hefner' follows gun trip by baring breasts AGAIN at MLB star

Daring model Julia Rose, who was banned from MLB for flashing her breasts at pitcher Gerrit Cole in October, has followed up a spot of near-naked shooting in the desert by going braless again in front of the pitcher and her fans.

Rose was one of two models banned indefinitely from baseball stadiums in the US after they thrilled a gaggle of surrounding men by lifting their tops as Cole prepared to pitch in a game against Washington Nationals in October, later announcing that they would not hesitate to perform a similarly saucy stunt again given the chance.

The founder of Shag Mag, which features "the hottest women in the industry", aims to become "Playboy's hotter sister" and aims jibes at the rabbit symbol of models magazine Penthouse, duly delivered on her promise by lifting her top in front of a screen showing Cole in action ahead of the opening day of the new MLB season.

"I hope memories of the last time you pitched in Washington flash before your eyes," Rose told Cole, before asking her following of more than 561,000 on Twitter to "tag Gerrit because he blocked me."

I hope memories of the last time you pitched in Washington flash before your eyes (tag gerritt, because he blocked me) #OpeningDaypic.twitter.com/zLWuS8cvtB — Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) July 24, 2020

"It's opening day, baby," she added on her Instagram story, wishing Cole good luck at new team the New York Yankees after a friend had suggested that he might have PTSD from the experience that preceded a timeout being called on his previous brush with the model when he was with the Houston Astros.

Last week, Rose filmed herself near-naked in the desert on a trip to test her shooting skills.

Covering one of her breasts with an armory of bullets, the serial exhibitionist fired off bullets from a rifle before laughing into the camera.

Rose's status has risen sharply despite her apparent shunning by Cole and MBL bosses, earning VIP seats to the KSI versus Logan Paul fight the following month, where she was filmed sharing tongues with a female friend sitting next to her in a steamy ringside kiss.

She has offered her fans advice on sexting and threesomes this week and conducted a string of interviews in which she has been dubbed "the next Hugh Hefner" after the notorious Playboy founder and editor-in-chief.

Almost 19,000 followers had saved or shared Rose's racey tweet on the opening day, with one replying: "Wish I was that TV so badly."

Others lavished Rose with adulation, questioned Cole over her claim that he had blocked her and argued that she should be the only fan allowed in stadiums while crowds are ruled out because of the coronavirus pandemic.