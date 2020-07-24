Liverpool star Fabinho's home BURGLED as he celebrates title win but wife reassures fans 'we are safe'

The wife of Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has reassured fans that they are safe and well after thieves targeted their home during the celebrations to mark the Anfield club's first league title in 30 years this week.

Champions Liverpool finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy on Wednesday night as part of the celebrations following their home game against Chelsea.

But Brazilian star Fabinho, who played the entirety of the thrilling 5-3 win against the Blues, returned home in the early hours of Thursday morning to find his property in the affluent Merseyside town of Formby had been hit by raiders.

Various jewelry was stolen as well as the star's Audi RS6 – the latest models of which can cost upwards of £90,000 ($115,000) – although the vehicle was later discovered abandoned in Wigan.

Local police said the intruders targeted the 26-year-old star's home sometime between 3pm on Wednesday and 4am on Thursday.

Fabinho and the Liverpool team are believed to have left Anfield by bus for a private party after the game against Chelsea, which family members had also been allowed to attend despite the ongoing Covid-19 measures which have kept fans from matches.

Amid apparent concern from supporters, Fabinho's wife Rebeca Tavares took to Twitter to reassure them they were safe and well.

"For all those who are asking... we are safe!" wrote Tavares, who had earlier posted several images of the title celebrations.

For all those who are asking... we are safe! 🙏🏻 — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) July 24, 2020

A Merseyside police spokesman called on the public to help find the culprits, saying: "Detectives in Sefton are appealing for information following a burglary in Formby.

“Police were called to an address in the early hours of this morning when the occupants entered their house to find it had been burgled.”

Midfield lynchpin Fabinho, who joined the Reds from Monaco in a £40 million deal in the summer of 2018, is just the latest in a series of stars from the club to be targeted by local criminals.

Forward Sadio Mane’s home was burgled in 2019 as he played in a Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich, while the homes of Dejan Lovren and Roberto Firmino have also been hit in recent years.