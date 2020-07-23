'I'm not asking you!' Chelsea boss Lampard tells Liverpool coach Klopp to 'SHUT UP' in sweary Premier League touchline row (VIDEO)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has been caught swearing at Jurgen Klopp and telling the Premier League winner to "have your party later on", as the Blues lost at Anfield before Klopp's side lifted the trophy.

Tensions spilled over as Lampard attempted to return Roman Abramovich's club to the Champions League by denying the league champions in their final home match of the season, trespassing beyond his technical area to argue with Klopp in an altercation that appeared to have been filmed by a member of Liverpool's ranks.

When Liverpool striker Sadio Mane appeared to go to ground easily after a challenge from Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic ended his dangerous run, Lampard was incensed that a foul was given and further enraged by Klopp and members of his staff emerging from the opposition bench.

"It's not a f*cking foul!" insisted Lampard, although it was not entirely clear whether he was talking to Klopp or one of his coaches. "I'm not asking you!

"I'm not asking you, shut up," he continued. "F*ck off – you as well."

Klopp, who later took part in a medal ceremony alongside his players at their empty stadium, could be heard telling Lampard to "sit down" and appeared to be trying to calm the visiting manager during an entertaining 5-3 win for his side.

Three-time Premier League winner Lampard had more to say. "You can have your party later on and f*cking give it the big one," he hit back, prowling the turf. "F*ck off."

Chelsea still need a point from their final match of the season on Sunday, at home to UEFA Europa League contenders Wolves, to secure UEFA Champions League football following their defeat.

Lampard appeared to have made peace with Klopp after their spat, telling Sky Sports: "For me, it wasn't a foul from Kovacic and there were a lot of things that weren't going our way.

"But I've not got a problem with Jurgen Klopp. The way he's managed this team has been fantastic."