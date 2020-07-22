‘Small respite before hard work’: Russian figure skating star Boikova sunbathes in bikini after passing state exam

Reigning European figure skating champion Aleksandra Boikova has shared a photo of herself basking in the sun after successfully passing Russia’s Unified State Exams which are necessary to enter university.

The 18-year-old who finished school this year said she didn’t face any difficulties with tough examinations adding that soon she will combine student life with intense training.

"Exams are over, now I can sunbathe for a couple of days," Boikova wrote.

"A few words about state exams: I cannot say they were tough or super easy, but I think I managed to succeed.

"Now after a small respite there will be hard work, university and the ice, to be more exact," she added.

St. Petersburg-based Boikova who performs together with Dmitrii Kozlovskii is widely regarded as one of the world’s most technically gifted pairs skaters.

Last season the couple scooped gold at the 2020 European championships beating more experienced and decorated compatriots Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, who represented Russia at the 2018 Winter Games.

They also won two Grand Prix events showing splendid skating at Skate Canada and the Rostelecom Cup in Russia.

The pair was expected to fight for podium places at the 2020 world championship in Canada, but the competition was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.