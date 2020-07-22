'The PERFECT fighter': UFC legend Georges St-Pierre HAILS Khabib Nurmagomedov but says he'd love to be the first man to defeat him

Georges St-Pierre has again stated his wish to face Khabib Nurmagomedov inside the octagon, saying that he would love the opportunity to try to be the first man to defeat him.

Canadian superstar St-Pierre, who held the UFC welterweight title twice, with his second reign lasting more than five years between 2008 and 2013, appeared on the MMATruFan podcast, where he reiterated his desire to return to action to face Khabib in a superfight.

"Khabib was very exciting for me because, for a fighter, a fighter doesn’t think like a normal person," he explained as he said that he would love to test his skills against the Russian superstar, who has developed into the most dominant athlete in the UFC today.

That status was once afforded to St-Pierre, and the Canadian said he'd relish the opportunity to take on a fighter with Khabib's aura.

Also on rt.com No Khabib or Conor? UFC president Dana White makes some surprising picks for his 'MMA Mount Rushmore'

"A fighter always wants to fight a guy who seems invincible, a guy who seems like the perfect fighter, who is unbeatable," he said.

"He has an aura of invincibility. So, that means if I do it I’ll be the first to have ever done it. It’s not a question of money – yeah, the money is there – but it’s not a question of money first.

"It’s a question of glory, of self-accomplishment, of making it in a way that you’ll be in history forever, for myself."

The matchup, however, remains only a distant possibility, with the UFC seemingly uninterested in bringing back "GSP" for a one-off fight that could potentially damage their undefeated champion's legacy if he won.

Khabib, meanwhile, has plenty of potential challenges ahead of him when he returns to the cage, with interim champion Justin Gaethje at the head of the queue.