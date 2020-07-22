'The bravest man on earth': 6yo boy bitten in FACE by dog while shielding sister receives honorary World Champ belt

Heroic 6-year-old Bridger Walker, who required 90 stitches to his face after being bitten by a dog as he shielded his sister from the onrushing animal, has received an honorary world champion belt from the World Boxing Council.

When news of the horrific but heartwarming story went viral, the WBC announced it would make Bridger, from Wyoming, an honorary world champion in recognition for his bravery that “represents the best values ​​of humanity.”

AND THE NEW WBC CHAMPION OF THE WORLD, Bridger "The bravest man on Earth" Walker 🔝🔰 pic.twitter.com/cxQV5O3SNL — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 21, 2020

On Tuesday the organization tweeted a photo of the youngster, smiling and wearing a WBC cap and t-shirt, with the famous green and gold belt with the caption: “AND THE NEW WBC CHAMPION OF THE WORLD, Bridger "The bravest man on Earth" Walker”.

A photo of Bridger’s scarred face hugging his proud sister garnered wide notoriety on social media when the boy’s aunt told of the harrowing moment a German shepherd ran at the two children.

Bridger pushed his sister to safety but the dog latched its jaws onto his face, leaving him requiring a two-hour surgery to close the wound and giving him a distinctive scar on the left side of his face.

When asked by his father why he didn't run to safety, the adoring big brother heartbreakingly replied: "f someone had to die, I thought it should be me."

Also on Tuesday, Bridger was the subject of a video from Hollywood actor and Avengers star Chris Pratt, in which the actor called the plucky youngster "a true hero".

"This young man exemplifies courage, having done the unthinkable in the face of fear to protect someone he loves. What an inspiring story," Pratt said.

"I felt compelled to make this video. Hopefully it will put a smile on his face. His Auntie Nicole reached out to me and I figured the very least I could do was acknowledge him for a moment.

"I think we could all benefit from asking ourselves when was the last time we did something courageous. And who do we look up to? Who in our lives puts their life on the line in the name of safety? They are the true heroes."