UK court rules IS bride Shamima Begum can return to Britain to challenge removal of citizenship
‘If someone had to die it should be me’: Heroic 6yo boy bitten IN FACE by dog while shielding sister named honorary World Champ

16 Jul, 2020 09:13
Bridger Walker with sister (left) and (right) Tyson Fury -Twitter; Getty
Heroic 6-year-old Bridger Walker, who required 90 stitches to his cheek after being bitten in the face when defending his little sister from an onrushing dog, has been named ‘honorary world champion’ by the World Boxing Council.

The WBC, which count heavyweight Tyson Fury among their champions, said they were honoring the youngster for his actions of bravery that “represent the best values ​​of humanity.”

A picture of Bridger’s swollen, scarred face hugging his proud sister went viral when his aunt Nicole Walker posted to Instagram telling of the horrific moment a dog charged at the pair as they were out playing in their native Wyoming.

“On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog,” the boy’s aunt wrote in the post, which has received over a million likes.

“After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe.”

The dog clamped its jaws around the left side of Bridger’s face, slicing open his cheek and leaving him needing a two-hour surgery and 90 stitches to close the wound. 

Bridger Walker joins heavyweight Tyson Fury as a WBC world champion © Reuters / Steve Marcus

When asked by his father why he didn’t simply run away, the boy replied with the heartbreaking yet inspiring response: “if someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

Bridger received praise and plaudits for his unflinching bravery and heart-wrenching words from Hollywood stars such as Anne Hathaway, and has now been recognized by the WBC, who called the fearless youngster “a hero”.

“We are honored to name 6-year-old, Bridger Walker, WBC Honorary Champion, for his brave actions that represent the best values ​​of humanity. Bridger, you're a hero,” the organization tweeted.

Bridger is currently enjoying praise from the stars of the hit superhero film The Avengers, who insist the tough little champion is the real hero among them. 

