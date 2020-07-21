‘Still in disbelief’: ‘Kim Kardashian’ of figure skating Gabby Daleman may represent Canada in Miss World beauty pageant

After winning the Miss Ontario title, Canadian figure skating star Gabrielle Daleman, who’s been dubbed ‘Kim Kardashian’ by her fans, is in the running to represent her country in the Miss World contest.

The 22-year-old, who won gold in the team event at the 2018 Olympics, said she was “in complete disbelief” that she was going to be taking part in the selection event.

READ MORE: ‘Tell him Khabib’s better’: Russian gymnastics queen sends internet into FRENZY after being photographed with UFC's Conor McGregor

“Still in complete disbelief! I can’t believe I’m going to the Miss World Canada Nationals. This is such a huge honor & I wouldn’t be here without my amazing team or my amazing incredible pageant coach,” Daleman wrote on Instagram.

“Also, a huge congrats to the other winners from this weekend. Can’t wait to see you all in November! Thank you so much for your love and support, you guys … I can’t wait to share this amazing journey with all of you – let the road to the nationals begin!”

Along with her Olympics team gold, Daleman also gained a bronze medal in the 2017 figure skating world championships, which were dominated by the Russian ace Evgenia Medvedeva.

The two-time Canadian champion shot to internet fame at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea, when figure skating fans jokingly began calling her the Kim Kardashian of figure skating because of her uncanny likeness to the US celebrity.