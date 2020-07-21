Eteri Tutberidze’s daughter Diana Davis to miss beginning of season after breaking leg

Diana Davis, the daughter of Russia’s famed coach Eteri Tutberidze will have to delay her appearance on the international skating stage after sustaining a leg fracture.

The ice dancer, who performs with Gleb Smolkin, said she will have to wear a cast for two more weeks before being approved to resume training.

READ MORE: ‘Not a tragedy’: Russian figure skating legend Tatiana Tarasova supports ISU decision to cancel Junior Grand Prix season

“My leg’s been in a cast for four weeks now. Two more weeks to go! We’ll miss test events, but will continue preparing for the new season,” Davis wrote on Instagram, without explaining how she sustained the injury.

The 17-year-old athlete, who still performs at junior level, has been training in the US under the guidance of the renowned coach Igor Shpilband.

Last season, Davis and Smolkin finished sixth in the Junior Grand Prix final and took fifth place at the figure skating world junior championships.

It seems the skater will more likely take part only in national events after the International Skating Union (ISU) called off junior Grand Prix events due to coronavirus fears.