Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil TURNS DOWN transfer to Fenerbahce as former Miss Turkey wife pushes for move away from London - reports

Former World Cup winner Mesut Ozil reportedly nixed a move to the Turkish side Fenerbahce despite his wife, former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse, campaigning for a move to the country in which she is a well-known public figure.

Ozil has yet to play a minute of football since the Premier League's resumption from its coronavirus hiatus, leading to speculation that the former German international's time in North London could be coming to an end.

The midfield playmaker, who is of Turkish descent, is understood to be a target for Super Lig giants Fenerbahce, but Ozil has reportedly nixed the move after it became apparent the club was not in a financial position to take on Ozil's rumored £350,000 ($445,000) weekly salary.

However, Ozil's exit from the Emirates could still be hastened by the influence of his model wife Amine Gulse, who is understood to have outlined her desire to return to her native country where she and her husband are considered to be prominent figures.

Former Real Madrid man Ozil has just 12 months remaining on his bumper contract with Arsenal but is said to be unwilling to negotiate a drop in his salary to facilitate a transfer.

However, with Fenerbahce's interest seemingly hitting a brick wall, another potential suitor has emerged with newly-crowned Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehi said to be ready to push forward with their long-term interest in the player and are poised to launch a bid once the transfer window opens.

Their status as first-time Turkish champions, as well as their qualification for next season's Champions League, is thought to be a potential lure for Ozil - not to mention the bountiful revenue the club can anticipate in Europe's top club competition potentially making Ozil's hefty wage demands that bit easier to stomach.

Ozil's lack of inclusion in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal plans since the restart has been notable, despite the Gunners boss saying that the German's absence isn't injury-related - and that he has every chance to be included in first-team affairs.

"He's training with the team, he's available for selection. We'll make the decisions on a daily basis," Arteta told the media.

"I have to select him, and I have 24 players to do that in the squad. At the moment he's not being selected. We'll see what happens for the next game.

"He has the same chances as everybody else."