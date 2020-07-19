'Hakuna matata': Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina models skimpy swimwear after serving superstar food aboard massive yacht

Georgina Rodriguez has rounded off a busy week of twerking, posing with her partner and family aboard a vast yacht and showing off a luxury car by leaving little to the imagination on Instagram, adding that she has "no worries".

Rodriguez has spent an enviable proportion of June and July on a yacht which reportedly costs her lover, Juventus and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, £30,000 a week to hire.

She began by posting a video of herself shaking her backside at the camera in a tight pink outfit with a pinched black waist, then held Ronaldo's 10-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, while the grinning 35-year-old took to the sea and showed off his torso.

His girlfriend said that the "love never ends" between the trio, adding her affection for a gleaming car two days later as she emerged from the back seat in a red dress.

Ronaldo seemed in unusually shy mood when Rodriguez duly shared a portrait of the couple in which she served him dessert at a table on the yacht while he looked down towards the table and pursed his lips.

The pair stood on the deck of the yacht and embraced for a long-range photo taken from below the ship over the weekend, showing off their glamorous lifestyle after Juve had drawn 3-3 at Sassuolo earlier in the week, when Ronaldo failed to score for the first time in seven matches.

The contender to finish the season as Serie A top scorer described himself as "recharging" while he lay on a sun lounger and called the time with Rodriguez and his son "relaxing and lovely".

"Your dreams always come true with special company," he told his following of more than 230 million as he stood with Rodriguez, but he turned his attention to promoting one of his nutrition endorsements as she sat alone for her Lion King-inspired post on Sunday.

Wearing a colorful bikini as part of a tiny swimsuit, the fashion fan arched her back to the camera in a carefully-staged shot on a stretch of decking, then knelt on a boat to give her following of almost 20 million the view from the front.

Ronaldo will be back on dry land on Monday when Juventus host Lazio in a shootout with Ciro Immobile, the Italy forward who is currently a goal ahead of him in the scoring charts in the Italian top flight.

That begins a hectic schedule of five games in a fortnight that are likely to seal the Scudetto for the league leaders, who are currently six points clear of Inter Milan.