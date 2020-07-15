 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Just high on life: Spanish football player forced to publish cocaine test results after controversial post-match interview

15 Jul, 2020 15:59
Just high on life: Spanish football player forced to publish cocaine test results after controversial post-match interview
Nano Mesa, who plays football for Spanish club Cadiz, has been forced to publish a drugs test result to prove he was sober during a controversial interview which went viral.

Mesa was interviewed right after the club guaranteed its promotion to La Liga, causing a stir on social media with his behavior in front of the camera, which some deemed “strange” and “inappropriate.”

Cadiz returned to the top flight after a 14-year absence, having secured a six-point lead with two games remaining.

Mesa, who was visibly excited by the club’s achievement, gave an emotional interview which caused controversy and led fans to suspect he had taken prohibited substances.

To prove his innocence, the 25-year-old underwent a drug test to demonstrate that he was ‘clean’.

The player issued a statement on social media alongside a photo of his test, which confirmed he had not consumed any narcotic substances.

In the last few hours, quite a stir has been created in relation to the video of the interview published by Cádiz CF TV,” he wrote.

I feel obliged to step forward in the face of accusations that are untrue [and] cast doubt on my professionalism. This is why, with complete calmness and transparency, I have decided to carry out the appropriate test to demonstrate that the facts of which I am accused are totally false.

