'You have NO idea': Drivers row with fan as female racer has surgery after HUGE CRASH at F1 Grand Prix track (VIDEO)

Former Formula E and IndyCar Series racer Katherine Legge was flown to hospital for surgery on a broken leg after an "ugly" crash at Circuit Paul Ricard, causing a row to break out over how the accident could have happened.

Veteran Briton Legge was flown to hospital after crashing at the exit of the fast Signes righthander at the home of the French Formula One Grand Prix, where she had headed down a straight in the Richard Mille car she is sharing with Alfa Romeo Formula 1 test driver Tatiana Calderon.

Organizers immediately canceled the testing session for this weekend's European Le Mans Series opener as the 40-year-old was pulled from the car and later transferred by helicopter to Sainte Anne hospital in nearby Toulon.

The highly experienced former NASCAR, ChampCar and A1 Grand Prix star had been due to race at Ricard and in the Le Mans 24 Hours in September as part of governing body the FIA's Women in Motorsport initiative.

I just spoke to Kat’s Dad. Her wrist is not broken, just sprained but her broken leg will require surgery. She’s a little groggy but was asking the doctors if she will be healed enough to race at Road America in two weeks. 💪🏽 Stay strong as always @katherinelegge ! — Andy Lally (@AndyLally) July 15, 2020

Legge's father reportedly revealed that Legge, who required surgery on a broken leg, was "a little groggy" and had also sustained a sprained wrist.

She was said to have asked doctors if her injuries would allow her to race at the Road America event in the US in two weeks, where she was also forced off following a dramatic accident that flipped her car over several times when her rear wing failed in 2006.

Auto racing writer Aurora Dell'Agli called Legge's latest crash an "ugly accident" and "heartbreaking".

"That massive shunt sent a shiver down our spine," she said.

"I was so looking forward to seeing her in action.

"Let's hope she'll recover and rejoin soon enough."

Many racing fans praised Legge's bravery and recalled her recoveries from her previous damaging crashes during her 15-year professional career, while some questioned how the crash had taken place.

"You have to really try to run out of talent at Paul Richard circuit to hurt yourself," said one.

"There are acres of runoff."

When teammate Sophia Floersch told team leader Legge that they "needed her on the track ASAP" and were "counting on you", a Ferrari fanatic replied: "Sorry to say it but these cars are way too fast for women.

Sorry to say it but these cars are way to fast for women!! And that's what happens... accident after accident... We have to set the limit of 150 km/h for cars driven by women otherwise we soon or later risk to lose one of these great female drivers @fia — Ferrari BWOAH (@FBwoah) July 15, 2020

I guess you have no idea about what you’re talking about. The crash had nothing to do with Kathrine’s abilities. Something on the car broke. I guess it’s more important to send positive vibes in those moments than talking bullshit. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Sophia Floersch (@SophiaFloersch) July 15, 2020

"That's what happens, accident after accident. We have to set the limit of 150kph for cars driven by women, otherwise sooner or later we risk losing one of these great female drivers."

Floersch fired back, "I guess you have no idea about what you’re talking about.

"The crash had nothing to do with Katherine’s abilities. Something on the car broke.

"I guess it’s more important to send positive vibes in those moments than talking bullsh*t.

Speaking alongside Calderon and Formula Three racer Floersch on Tuesday, Legge said: "We're driven to win – it's why we get up every morning.

"But we realize that it's not that easy and we're not going to wipe the floor with everybody the first time out.

"In order to do that, we need to be perfect – and in order to be perfect, you need to learn and practice.

"In endurance racing, one small mistake can cost you everything. We just need to keep doing everything as perfectly as we can."