'Our thoughts are with them all': Brother of Tottenham defender Serge Aurier killed in French nightclub shooting

13 Jul, 2020 11:44
Tottenham defender Serge Aurier © Reuters / Stringer
Christopher Aurier, the 26-year-old brother of Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier, has been shot dead in the early hours of Monday morning at a nightclub in the French city of Toulouse.

He was shot in the abdomen outside the establishment according to local media reports, with the gunman understood to still be at large as of Monday afternoon.

Aurier was transported to hospital after being discovered with the gunshot wound in an industrial zone on the outskirts of Toulouse where he passed away a short time later.

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the reports via a statement on social media, saying that they are "deeply saddened" by the incident.

"The Club is deeply saddened to confirm media reports that Serge Aurier's brother passed away in the early hours of this morning," the statement read.

"Everybody at the Club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all."

Police have cordoned off the scene pending an investigation into the shooting, with French media reporting that the Ivory Coast national was wounded when two gunshots were discharged at a nightclub, understood to be called Kin's close to the Boulevard de Thibaud.

Christopher Aurier played for French lower league team Toulouse Rodeo and had previously had trials with English sides Brentford in 2011, as well as with non-league team Stalybridge Celtic. 

Serge, who is 27, joined Tottenham Hotspur from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and is the current captain of the Ivory Coast national team.

