'Cheating c**t': UFC commentator Michael Bisping SAVAGES former foe Dan Henderson with Twitter blast during UFC 251

12 Jul, 2020 11:06
© AFP / Douglas P. Defelice;  Ethan Miller
Former UFC champ Michael Bisping has never been one to keep his opinions to himself and he certainly didn't hold back when he sent a series of tweets to old rival Dan Henderson during his commentary gig at Saturday's UFC 251.

England's Bisping has a long history with former PRIDE star Henderson, with the two brewing a contentious rivalry during their stint as opposing coaches on a previous series of the UFC's reality television show "The Ultimate Fighter." 

A subsequent matchup between the two at UFC 100 more than a decade ago was emphatically won by the American, who knocked out the Brit with a huge punch – then followed up on the ground with a now infamous diving punch to the clearly-unconscious Bisping. 

The Englishman eventually got the revenge he craved when he rematched Henderson during Bisping's reign as UFC middleweight champion in 2016. But even with the scores seemingly settled between the two octagon greats, it seems there is still plenty of animosity between the two. 

Bisping, who was on commentary duty during Saturday's UFC 251 on 'Fight Island', hit back at a tweet from Henderson during the event in which he took a sly dig at Bisping's announcing skills - and noted the fact that his one-shot KO against him came 11 years ago to the day. 

Bisping reacted to Henderson's tweet in real time, issuing a series of ripostes apparently while the broadcast was on commercial break.

"Yeah on steroids mate," he replied.

"You cheating c*nt. No honour, no surprise. Then I beat you with one eye. Get f*cked sour b*tch."

"Yeah on steroids mate," Bisping replied to Henderson in one message. "You cheating c***. No honour, no surprise. Then I beat you with one eye. Get f***ed sour bitch."

He then continued, "Never won the UFC belt. Dnt' be sour you old w*nker. Now disappear back to obscurity.

"Drinking again and reliving your old glory. All polite to my face and talk sh*t online. Didn't have you down as a keyboard warrior."

In another, he took aim at Henderson for never winning a UFC title and implied that the former US Olympic wrestler is respectful whenever they meet in person and reserves his trash-talking to social media. 

The tweets – and the fact that they appeared on UFC fans' timelines DURING Saturday's event - was noted by some, who enquired about Bisping's reaction to Henderson's baiting message.

"Nah. I’m doing my job getting paid and amusing myself at the same time," Bisping replied.

