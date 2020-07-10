 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'It went 15 different directions': Aussie Rules star suffers horror arm injury, casually jogs off for treatment (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

10 Jul, 2020 13:20
Get short URL
'It went 15 different directions': Aussie Rules star suffers horror arm injury, casually jogs off for treatment (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
AFL player Will Kelly. © Getty Images / Twitter
Will Kelly won't forget his debut match with Collingwood in a hurry after the young prospect suffered a grotesque arm injury minutes into his first match with the team - before swiftly jogging off the pitch to receive treatment.

Kelly, the son of AFL legend Craig Kelly, was making his much-anticipated bow for Collingwood against Hawthorn after being drafted by the side in 2018 after injuries had derailed his first appearance for the team - but it looks as though the injury bug has bitten once again.

The youngster enjoyed a good start to the game, scoring a goal with his first kick in the league, but the smiles soon turned to another emotion entirely after he landed awkwardly after competing for a high ball, appearing to badly injure his left arm in the process.

Incredibly, it happened on almost exactly the same part of the pitch in which Jayden Short suffered an identical injury while playing for Richmond last year.

"It's a tough game," Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley told the media shortly after the game. "Obviously it is bittersweet. He looked like he was enjoying himself and he was part of a solid team performance. I think the early diagnosis is a dislocated elbow [but] we don't know if we can rule out a fracture at this point."

Predictably, social media has reacted to the injury with horror with several tweets wishing the player well ahead of what may well be a lengthy recovery.

"Welcome to AFL footy," Kelly's teammate Darcy Moore told Fox after the game. "It’s a tough caper.

"At times it’s two steps forward, one step back. It’s cruel, but it’s the way it is.

"He barely played a game last year, so he’s been through a lot of hardship with injury. To see him come out and slot the first goal of the game was awesome. It was a taste of the highs of AFL – and then you come crashing back to earth.

"We’ll get around him. It’s disappointing for sure."

Also on rt.com Look away now: The 5 most horrific injuries in sports history (GRAPHIC)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies