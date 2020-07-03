'The doctors tried... it was already too late': Nurmagomedov family friend details tragic death of Khabib's father Abdulmanap

Doctors were unable to save Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib, due to irreversible brain trauma caused by a stroke, said a family friend who gave details of the 57-year-old's tragic death.

Chechen Republic leader Ramzan Kadyrov announced on Friday that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had died in a Moscow hospital after a months-long battle with complications brought on by a Covid-19 infection.

The news came despite reports in recent weeks, including from Khabib himself, that there were signs of recovery from the respected MMA trainer.

Sadly, however, doctors were unable to save the 57-year-old from the effects of a stroke and heart attack he suffered following his coronavirus infection, according to details from family friend Ramazan Rabadanov.

"Abdulmanap suffered two strokes, in his heart [a heart attack] and brain," he told Russian outlet Championat.

"They managed to treat his heart, but not his brain, so he didn't emerge from a coma.

"The situation was too serious, it was already too late.

"The doctors did everything they could, they even tried to connect him with the president [Putin], but his condition was too serious."

While full details are still emerging, other reports in Russia have said Abdulmanap had been in a serious condition and unconscious for several days leading up to his death on Friday afternoon in the Russian capital.

Nurmagomedov Senior had first fallen ill at the end of April in his homeland of Dagestan, where he was initially treated in a local hospital for pneumonia-like symptoms.

After his condition worsened, he was sent by special flight to Moscow where he was treated in a military hospital.

It was there where he tested positive for Covid-19 and shortly after suffered a heart attack and stroke brought on by the disease.

Following heart surgery Abdulmanap was placed in a medically-induced coma but later regained consciousness, even communicating at a basic level with those around him, including 31-year-old son Khabib.

However, his condition evidently deteriorated, leaving MMA fans and many beyond to mourn one of the most widely-respected trainers in the sport.