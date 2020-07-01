 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Game OVER: 'LIGHTNING STRIKE' leaves eSports ace with burns as HORRIFIED fans hear her scream during live Twitch stream (VIDEO)

1 Jul, 2020 16:53
Get short URL
Game OVER: 'LIGHTNING STRIKE' leaves eSports ace with burns as HORRIFIED fans hear her scream during live Twitch stream (VIDEO)
Twitch eSports gamer Karmah © Instagram / karmahtv
A professional gamer screamed in agony as she was struck by lightning in a freak accident at home, leaving thousands of fans fearing for her safety after her live commentary on streaming platform Twitch came to an abrupt end.

Boston-based eSports star Jaime Bickford, who has 80,000 followers under her Karma alias on Twitch, was tracking a live game of Rocket League when she terrified viewers by screaming out in pain and crying after a mystery bang was heard.

The young streamer's hands required treatment and her controller, which she believes conducted the lightning, was warped beyond use by the bizarre bolt from the blue.

"Ah, f*ck," Bickford was heard groaning while the game continued, before continuing: "I just got..." and trailing off into tears.

She later told concerned fans that metal going through her house had been struck during a thunderstorm, adding: "Actually think I just got struck by lightning through my controller. What the f*ck?"

Bickford thanked her fans for an "outpouring of love" and revealed that she had spoken to doctors about her enflamed flesh.

"Hands healed up after being iced all last night," she reported the following day, adding that she would not be taking part in a game that night.

"Very minor burns, my controller is melted near the USB connection where I got flashbanged over the weekend. I am completely fine."

Shocked fans continued to check on Bickford. "Hands are Gucci, homie," she reassured one, before telling another who asked to see a photo of her injuries: "Nothing to show, bro. They're normal."

Also on rt.com 'I can’t get any lower': Disgraced racing driver BEGS for forgiveness after being SACKED for sending pro ringer to esports contest
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies