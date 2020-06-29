 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'I want to do it': Russian figure skating champ Medvedeva reveals she is already training athletes ahead of future coaching career

29 Jun, 2020 19:25
©  Issei Kato (Reuters);  @jmedvedevaj (Instagram)
Two-time skating world champ Evgenia Medvedeva, who has seen her plans to return to the ice in Japanese show Sailor Moon this year dashed, is eyeing a post-retirement career in the sport after enjoying taking steps into coaching.

Medvedeva was due to star in a new ice-skating version of the hugely popular series this summer.

The 20-year-old spoke of her regret at not being able to appear in the show this year and admitted she has begun teaching future stars in Canada.

"I'm giving advice to two junior athletes in Toronto about skating and health as a senior," the two-time Olympic silver medalist told Smart Flash.

Well... I just had to do this pic😂🎀🌙

"It's a lot of fun. It may be difficult to continue for a lifetime, but after retirement I will be a coach. I want to do it.'

"I'm very sorry [about Sailor Moon's postponement] but I don't think it can be helped.

"Preparation is progressing steadily and it's been pretty good. It's not canceled, so I'm really looking forward to next year's event."

Medvedeva, who staged a Sailor Moon-inspired performance at the 2017 World Team Trophy in Tokyo, also expressed her enthusiasm for two manga books and their gothic style.

“I like 'Tokyo Ghoul'," she said. "I also like 'Black Butler.' When I'm over 35, I want to try Gothic fashion."

Tokyo had been due to host the 2020 Olympics this year before they were postponed for a year in March and a nationwide state of emergency was declared at the beginning of April.

