'We coming for BLOOD': Deontay Wilder's brother claims heavyweight has HEAD injury caused by 'BLUNT OBJECT' during Tyson Fury loss

In the latest bizarre claim from Deontay Wilder's knockout loss to Tyson Fury in February, the dethroned champion's brother has alleged that doctors have found a dent in his head caused by a blunt object on the night of the fight.

Marsellos Wilder, a cruiserweight with a record of five wins from seven fights, appeared to attack insiders from Wilder's camp, claiming that "hate" and "money" had motivated them to "take you down" as part of a confusing rant on Instagram.

Wilder's younger brother then baffled fans by referring to tests carried out on the former WBC champion as an "autopsy", revealing that they had shown mysterious head damage sustained by the "Bronze Bomber" as he lost his title at the MGM Grand on February 22.

"It was discovered by doctors that my brother has a dent in the side of his head due to a blunt object struck against his head from his last fight," he said.

Deontay Wilder Brother Marsellos Wilder posted this Yesterday on ig pic.twitter.com/9BOkKri8se — Goodfella Sports TV (@Goodfella_Sport) June 28, 2020

"No glove or fist was able to cause the damage, according to the autopsy. My daddy once told me if you pull a gun out on someone, you better kill them because if you don't, they are going to come back and kill you.

"The king is about to rise again. We coming for blood."

Wilder's comprehensive defeat culminated in a seventh-round technical knockout which the previously unbeaten 34-year-old blamed on the 40-pound costume he wore during his elaborate ring walk, drawing widespread public derision after using it as an excuse.

The giant knockout artist drew with Fury in their first meeting in 2018 and has activated a contract clause guaranteeing a third fight, that could potentially happen later this year.

Fans on social media reacted by mocking the brothers and questioning the possible implication that Fury had tampered with his gloves.

How old is Wilder's brother? That post reads like it's written by a child. So can someone explain how we got from Fury having floppy 'pillow fists' to loaded gloves? The gloves are inspected & the wrapping is watched by multiple people. — Paul Taylor 🖖🏻 (@AgeAtomic) June 28, 2020

"How old is Wilder's brother? That post reads like it's written by a child," wrote one unimpressed respondent.

"Can someone explain how we got from Fury having floppy 'pillow fists' to loaded gloves?

"The gloves are inspected and the wrapping is watched by multiple people."

Another wrote: "At least Wilder's doing just fine – for an autopsied dead guy."

😂 At least Wilder's doing just fine - for an autopsied dead guy 😁 — Andy McGhee (@AndyMcGhee8) June 29, 2020

Numerous detailed YouTube videos have investigated allegations that Fury tampered with his gloves, with several being published during the past few days.

A series of new replies also appeared over the weekend on Wilder's post after the defeat in which he said he was "counting the days until we are back in the ring."

One commenter who claimed Fury's right glove "clearly" did not have the correct padding was told to "get a grip", while one fan wrote: "Please show the doctor's report about your skull having a dent in it. Tyson Fury should be banned."

Meanwhile, speculation has mounted in recent weeks that Fury is close to agreeing a superfight with compatriot and multiple title-holder Anthony Joshua.