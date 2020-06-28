 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'That's the game we play': BATTERED Dan Hooker sends message to fans after CRAZY war with Dustin Poirier at UFC Vegas 4 (VIDEO)

28 Jun, 2020 10:12
Get short URL
'That's the game we play': BATTERED Dan Hooker sends message to fans after CRAZY war with Dustin Poirier at UFC Vegas 4 (VIDEO)
Dan Hooker lost out to Dustin Poirier at UFC Vegas 4 ©  UFC/Getty Images
Dan Hooker may have ended up on the wrong end of a decision in the main event of UFC Vegas 4, but he made sure to send a message to his fans as he relaxed with his fans after returning from hospital following the fight.

Hooker went all five rounds with former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in a Fight of the Year contender in Saturday night's main event at the UFC Apex.

But despite starting the better of the pair, Hooker lost out on all three scorecards as he suffered only his second loss as a UFC lightweight.

With a nasty gash above his right eye that required stitches, and a swollen nose and mouth, Hooker looked decidedly worse for wear after his grueling battle with Poirier.

But that didn't stop the affable Kiwi from pulling out his phone and recording a message for his fans after his thrilling performance on Saturday night.

"Hey everyone. Just back at the hotel with the lads, having a feed," he began.

"I got checked out of the hospital - everything's all good. Just a couple of stitches on the eye.

"Buy, hey. That's the game we play. No worries! It's just a small setback and I'll be back."

Hooker had hoped that victory over the last man to challenge Khabib Nurmagmedov would earn him a future shot at the undefeated Russian UFC champion, but despite suffering the pain of defeat after a punishing five-round war, he seemed in excellent spirits after the fight.

That may have been in part down to the news that he and Poirier had each banked a $50,000 bonus for the Fight of the Night.

Also on rt.com 'He can give Khabib some trouble': Dustin Poirier predicts tough night for Nurmagomedov when he faces Justin Gaethje (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies