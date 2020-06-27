Going for bronze: Teenage tennis starlet Anastasia Potapova soaks up the sun in latest lockdown photo

Usually, tennis stars are chasing gold and silverware as they bid to capture tournament titles during the summer months, but with COVID-19 forcing Anastasia Potapova off the court, she's chasing bronze, in the form of a suntan.

Teenage tennis sensation Potapova has gained plenty of admirers with her performances on the court, but seems to be attracting even more during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Nineteen-year-old Potapova has been steadily picking up followers on her Instagram channel, and the Russian starlet will likely attract even more after her latest post.

Potapova's latest pic features her sitting by a swimming pool, soaking up the rays in a bikini and a pair of sunglasses, as her caption explained how she's trying to pick up a suntan.

Her pic attracted a host of complimentary replies, including from fellow player Paula Badosa, who simply commented, "Body goals," with a heart-eyed emoji.

The modest Potapova swiftly replied, saying, "Nah nah nah, look at you," with a pair of blowing kisses emojis to her friend.

Currently ranked 84th in the world, Potapova has an 11-6 win-loss record so far in 2020, but her season has been curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her last tournament before going into lockdown was the Abierto GNP Seguros tournament in Monterrey, Mexico in early-March, where she made it through to the quarterfinals before eventually being eliminated by Great Britain's Johanna Konta.

Prior to that result, Potapova reached the quarterfinals in Acapulco, Mexico and St. Petersburg, Russia, and she'll be hoping to build on those solid performances when she returns to action later this year.

And it seems that when she does eventually return to competitive action, she's determined to do so with a healthy suntan.