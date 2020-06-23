Wrestler Guevara SUSPENDED after saying he wants to 'RAPE' WWE superstar Sasha Banks in resurfaced interview comments

All Elite Wrestling has suspended men's star Sammy Guevara without pay after comments resurfaced in which he said he wanted to "f*cking rape" WWE talent Sasha Banks.

Appearing on a podcast back in 2016, Cuban-American wrestler Guevara said, "Sasha Banks... when I was at the WWE the other week I wanted to go f*cking rape that woman," in what was apparently an attempt to express affection for the women's star.

The comments resurfaced this week, leading AEW to issue a statement saying they had suspended one of their biggest names.

AEW statement on Sammy Guevara pic.twitter.com/11yL2QytF7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 22, 2020

"AEW insists on doing our part to create a world of understanding and respect for humankind," the statement read.

"We therefore strongly condemn the extremely offensive and hurtful words of Sammy Guevara.

"Effective immediately, Sammy is suspended without pay until further notice."

"Sammy has agreed to undergo extensive sensitivity training and, upon completion, his future status within the company will be reevaluated.

"During his suspension, his salary will be donated to the Women’s Center of Jacksonville."

The 26-year-old Guevara himself took to social media to apologize for the comments, saying he would "never forgive myself."

I’ve made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020

I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She’s an amazing person who didn’t deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I’m sincerely sorry. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020

Banks - real name Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado - confirmed that she had spoken to the contrite Guevara as she condemned the comments.

Guevara signed with AEW in 2019 after appearing in a host of other promotions.

His "rape" comments were made on the 'Raw’s 4th Hour' podcast, as he discussed a tryout with the WWE, where Banks, 28, is signed under the SmackDown brand as one of the biggest women's names in the organization.