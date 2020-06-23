 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wrestler Guevara SUSPENDED after saying he wants to 'RAPE' WWE superstar Sasha Banks in resurfaced interview comments

23 Jun, 2020 09:41
WWE star Sasha Banks and AEW competitor Sammy Guevara. © WireImage / Getty Images / Instagram @sammyguevara
All Elite Wrestling has suspended men's star Sammy Guevara without pay after comments resurfaced in which he said he wanted to "f*cking rape" WWE talent Sasha Banks.

Appearing on a podcast back in 2016, Cuban-American wrestler Guevara said, "Sasha Banks... when I was at the WWE the other week I wanted to go f*cking rape that woman," in what was apparently an attempt to express affection for the women's star. 

The comments resurfaced this week, leading AEW to issue a statement saying they had suspended one of their biggest names.

"AEW insists on doing our part to create a world of understanding and respect for humankind," the statement read.

"We therefore strongly condemn the extremely offensive and hurtful words of Sammy Guevara. 

"Effective immediately, Sammy is suspended without pay until further notice."

"Sammy has agreed to undergo extensive sensitivity training and, upon completion, his future status within the company will be reevaluated.

"During his suspension, his salary will be donated to the Women’s Center of Jacksonville."

The 26-year-old Guevara himself took to social media to apologize for the comments, saying he would "never forgive myself."

Banks - real name Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado - confirmed that she had spoken to the contrite Guevara as she condemned the comments. 

Guevara signed with AEW in 2019 after appearing in a host of other promotions. 

His "rape" comments were made on the 'Raw’s 4th Hour' podcast, as he discussed a tryout with the WWE, where Banks, 28, is signed under the SmackDown brand as one of the biggest women's names in the organization.   

