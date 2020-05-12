'The Man' is having a baby: WWE champion Becky Lynch announces she's PREGNANT as she relinquishes Raw women's title (VIDEO)

The biggest female superstar in the WWE is taking a step away from the squared circle after shocking fans with the news that she's expecting a baby.

Becky Lynch appeared on the WWE's flagship Monday Night Raw show and told fans that she needed to step away from performing for her fans for a while.

Also on rt.com She's 'The Man': Meet Becky Lynch, the Irish WWE superstar and the only woman to pin UFC legend Ronda Rousey (VIDEO)

"Tonight is no ordinary night for me," an emotional Lynch said.

"I'm torn between joy and sadness, 'cause I'm at a place in my life where things are about to change and I needed to do something about it.

"I have to go away for a while."

Before she could finish her statement, rival wrestler Asuka crashed the ring, demanding to know what was going on.

Asuka had won the WWE's "Money in the Bank" match, which sees the winner handed a briefcase containing a contract that allows them to "cash in" a title shot at any time against any champion on the WWE roster.

But as Lynch, who is known to her legion of fans as "The Man," responded to Asuka's demands, the Irish superstar revealed that the Japanese wrestler had actually won a much bigger prize than she had first realized.

"The match last night, it wasn't what you thought it was," she explained.

"It wasn't for an opportunity to win the championship. It was for so much more.

"The match last night was actually for the Raw women's championship. Now, I can't fight anymore, but you can. You're the champion."

Asuka then charged around the empty arena in celebration before returning to the ring, as Lynch dropped a huge bombshell on the WWE universe.

Struggling to hold back tears, Lynch told Asuka, "You are the champion. Now, and as happy as you are to be the champion, I might be a little bit happier.

"So you go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go and be a mother."

Lynch will now take a leave of absence from the WWE to prepare to have her baby with her partner, fellow WWE superstar Seth Rollins.

And in an Instagram post, she offered a huge thank-you to the people who have helped her during her time with WWE.

"I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true," she said.

"I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I left that same building tonight with my new family."