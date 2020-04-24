‘She could shake things up’: WWE superstar Bianca Belair challenges Serena Williams to step into the wrestling ring

US professional wrestler Bianca Belair has said that tennis legend Serena Williams could “shake things up” in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) arena.

The newest acquisition on the WWE’s Raw roster, Belair believes the tall and powerfully built tennis superstar, renowned for her killer shots, could easily rise to fame in WWE, and bring along with her a huge army of fans.

“As a woman, she’s just so […] strong in what she represents […]. I think she could bring a whole other demographic […] to WWE,” Belair said of the seven-time Wimbledon champion.

Possessing the most dynamic serve in women’s tennis, with an average speed of 106 mph, Williams is widely regarded as one of the hardest-hitting players on the tennis scene.

Her athleticism and physical strength give her a power advantage, making her shots almost unstoppable at times.

The 38-year-old tennis icon, who’s eyeing a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title, hasn’t yet responded to Belair’s call-out.

However, it’s highly unlikely she’ll accept the offer, as she still has unfinished business to deal with in her tennis career once the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are eased.

The tennis star was recently praised by boxing heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, who said Williams’ heavy punches “have some power”, adding that he “would not like to get in the ring with her.”

Along with Williams, Belair named undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather as one of the sports personalities she’d like to see joining the WWE.

Last year, boxing champ Tyson Fury defeated wrestler Braun Strowman in a match at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.