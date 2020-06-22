'Can you tell Djokovic too?': Russian ace Rublev in quarantine after positive Covid-19 tests as fans HAMMER controversial tour

Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev has tested negative for Covid-19 but is in quarantine after appearing at the controversial Adria Tour organized by under-fire world number one Novak Djokovic.

Rublev was due to face Djokovic in the final of the tour's second leg in Zadar, Croatia, at the weekend, althougn the match was scrapped after fellow competitor Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for Covid-19.

Croatian star Borna Coric also subsequently tested positive, while local reports state Djokovic's fitness coach Marco Panichi has likewise contracted the disease.

Russian star Rublev confirmed that he had tested negative, but was still entering self-isolation.

“Hi everyone! I wanted to tell you that I am fine and healthy. I tested negative for Covid-19. I hope that our lives will soon return to normal. And we can handle it together,” posted Rublev on his official Twitter account on Monday afternoon, before following up with another announcement.

“What is happening in the world now is our responsibility. This is a global problem and it affects all of us. We need to all help reduce the spreading of this virus. So I am going to self quarantine for the next 14 days. Thank you for your support,” wrote the 22-year-old.

While tennis fans encouraged the move, many were critical of Rublev and others for being involved in the doomed tour in the first place, reserving particular anger for organizer Djokovic.

“Good to hear. But you shouldn’t have taken part in such an irresponsible tournament. You bear responsibility as well,” chided one.

“Can you text Djokovic too[?]” replied another.

After reportedly refusing a Covid-19 test in Crotia, the 17-time Grand Slam king has now reportedly taken a test in his Serbian homeland and is awaiting the results.

Fellow Adria stars Alexander Zverv and Marin Cilic have elsewhere stated on Instagram and Twitter respectively that they have come out of the tournament with the all-clear.

Yet even if Djokovic follows suit, the backlash against him and the rest of the Adria Tour’s organizers seems set to continue.