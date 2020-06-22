'I'll take this': Russian figure skating 'striptease' star Tuktamysheva does bikini dance on boat as 'compensation for lockdown'
The 23-year-old posed for two photos in Calvin Klein swimwear on a flight of stairs leading into the sea before dancing in a shirt to the approval of some of her following of more than 184,000 on following.
Tuktamysheva, who has set pulses races during lockdown by dancing on social media and taking part in a glamorous photoshoot on FaceTime, declared: "If this is compensation for the missed spring, then I agree."
Having demonstrated some of the secrets of her trusted triple axle move on Friday while telling supporters that self-belief was critical, Tuktamysheva provided a self-reflective post a couple of days before her boat trip.
Looking out to sea from a bench, she said she had been looking at old notes she had made on her phone about "what I love in people and what I hate."
"I re-read it and realised that at least in some ways I remained stable," she added. "I love kindness, sincerity and honesty and I hate hypocrisy and narcissism.
"This is just part of the list, but they are the most important things for me regarding people. What traits are important for you?"