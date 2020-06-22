 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'I'll take this': Russian figure skating 'striptease' star Tuktamysheva does bikini dance on boat as 'compensation for lockdown'

22 Jun, 2020 12:45
Get short URL
'I'll take this': Russian figure skating 'striptease' star Tuktamysheva does bikini dance on boat as 'compensation for lockdown'
Elizaveta Tuktamysheva © Reuters / Eric Bolte | Instagram / liza_tuktik
Russian former world figure skating champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, also known for her 'striptease' routine, has showed off more of her moves by dancing on a sun-kissed boat as she overcomes the restrictions of quarantine.

The 23-year-old posed for two photos in Calvin Klein swimwear on a flight of stairs leading into the sea before dancing in a shirt to the approval of some of her following of more than 184,000 on following.

Tuktamysheva, who has set pulses races during lockdown by dancing on social media and taking part in a glamorous photoshoot on FaceTime, declared: "If this is compensation for the missed spring, then I agree."

Having demonstrated some of the secrets of her trusted triple axle move on Friday while telling supporters that self-belief was critical, Tuktamysheva provided a self-reflective post a couple of days before her boat trip.

Looking out to sea from a bench, she said she had been looking at old notes she had made on her phone about "what I love in people and what I hate."

"I re-read it and realised that at least in some ways I remained stable," she added. "I love kindness, sincerity and honesty and I hate hypocrisy and narcissism.

"This is just part of the list, but they are the most important things for me regarding people. What traits are important for you?"

Also on rt.com 'My heart is free': Russian figure skating 'striptease' star Elizaveta Tuktamysheva says she's single
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies