'Dear b*tch, you can go to hell with Kobe': LA Lakers boss receives VICIOUS racist HATE MAIL – but LeBron James LOVES her response
In a letter composed in a typewriter font on a grey background, Buss was addressed as "Dear b*tch" by a writer identifying themselves as Joe, introducing himself as a fan of 60 years.
Amid the Black Lives Matter protests that have been widespread across the US in recent weeks, the tone of the attack became even uglier from there.
"I'm saying to hell with these traitorous and overpaid n*****s in the NBA," he thundered.
"Go to hell and meet Kobe Bryant there."
Five-time NBA champion Bryant, who was known as the "Black Mamba" and died in a helicopter crash in January, spent the entirety of his 20-year career with the Lakers before retiring in 2016.
Two of the team's current players, Dwight Howard and Avery Bradley, have been among those calling on the NBA to rethink plans to resume the season in favor of focusing on social justice and anti-racism campaigns.
Buss, who is thought to be worth around $500 million, said the letter showed that "hatred is real and it's there, in the street."
Happy Mamba Day #LakersNation!!
"This is happening in the world today," she pointed out.
"It is real. It exists. Joe: did sending this letter make you feel better?
"Actually, all you did was waste your time, your energy and your stamps, but thank you for including your return home address.
"Why don't you look at yourself in the mirror and see your ugliness? Because I refuse to."Also on rt.com Hong Kong protest leader slams NBA star LeBron James for taking up black cause, but not anti-Beijing one
Her comeback received a rapturous reply from James, who told Buss that he loved her in a message in capital letters bookended by hearts.
"I have received messages like this for years and I have always chosen to ignore them," added the owner who oversaw his signing in 2018.
"But not anymore. I ask my white friends to unite, face that in our country and in the world there is racism and pledge to stop ignoring it. We all have to be better."Also on rt.com LeBron James accused of 'sh*t-stirring' and 'brand-building' after tweeting outrage at death of young black man