'We need to think of ourselves': Russian team refuses to postpone match despite SIX opponent players testing positive for Covid-19

Russian team PFC Sochi has refused to postpone their Premier League (RPL) match against FC Rostov despite the entire Rostov squad being forced into a 14-day self-isolation period after six players tested positive for Covid-19.

READ MORE: Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish charged by police after allegedly fleeing scene of lockdown car smash

The match will go ahead on Friday with Rostov being forced to play their under-18s as a first team, as the RPL returns this weekend following a three-month enforced absence due to the outbreak of the killer disease.

Villains of the day: PFC SochiDespite 6 Rostov players coming down with COVID-19 and their first team squad going into 14 day quarantine, they have refused to postpone the match this evening, forcing Rostov to use their U18's.Sochi CEO: "We need to think of ourselves." pic.twitter.com/pfZ2L03yyI — Russian Football News (@RusFootballNews) June 19, 2020

“Rostov and Sochi football clubs have agreed on playing the 23rd round match of the Russian Premier League. The match is happening!” Sochi announced. The club’s CEO said of the matter: "We need to think of ourselves."

The news is a huge blow for Rostov who are currently fourth in the RPL and were in the running to contend for a Champions League spot before the break. The prospect of having to play a youth team for two weeks worth of fixtures looks set to put paid to that particular dream.

Sochi understandably want the match to go ahead. The RPL new boys are languishing in 12th place and only four points off rock bottom, with relegation a real threat.