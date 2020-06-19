 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'We need to think of ourselves': Russian team refuses to postpone match despite SIX opponent players testing positive for Covid-19

19 Jun, 2020 11:06
Getty Images / Marc Atkins
Russian team PFC Sochi has refused to postpone their Premier League (RPL) match against FC Rostov despite the entire Rostov squad being forced into a 14-day self-isolation period after six players tested positive for Covid-19.

The match will go ahead on Friday with Rostov being forced to play their under-18s as a first team, as the RPL returns this weekend following a three-month enforced absence due to the outbreak of the killer disease.

“Rostov and Sochi football clubs have agreed on playing the 23rd round match of the Russian Premier League. The match is happening!” Sochi announced. The club’s CEO said of the matter: "We need to think of ourselves."

The news is a huge blow for Rostov who are currently fourth in the RPL and were in the running to contend for a Champions League spot before the break. The prospect of having to play a youth team for two weeks worth of fixtures looks set to put paid to that particular dream.

Sochi understandably want the match to go ahead. The RPL new boys are languishing in 12th place and only four points off rock bottom, with relegation a real threat.

