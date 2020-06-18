Corona KO: UFC fighter Matt Frevola RULED OUT of UFC Vegas 3 after CORNERMAN tests positive for COVID-19

UFC lightweight Matt "Steamrolla" Frevola has been pulled out of Saturday night's UFC Vegas 3 card at the UFC Apex after it was revealed one of his cornermen had tested positive for coronavirus.

Frevola was due to take on Frank Camacho on the preliminary card of the event in Las Vegas on Saturday night, but UFC officials took the decision to pull him from the fight card after his cornerman and UFC featherweight Billy Quarantillo had tested positive from one of the regular COVID-19 tests instituted during fight week.

Posting to his Instagram page to reveal the news, Frevola said, "The UFC has pulled me from my fight due to one of my cornerman testing positive for COVID-19. We did everything possible to make this fight happen. They tested me twice and both results came back negative. I also provided proof of my positive antibodies test from April 30th but the UFC did not want any liability or to risk it.

"Being that there is a lack of knowledge on the incubation period and still so many unknowns regarding COVID-19, they decided to pull me because of the positive test result from my teammate and brother, Billy Q.

"He’s been a huge help and source of support throughout camp and I have no hard feelings. He is 100% healthy at the moment and feels fine, so he must be asymptomatic.

"This is a crazy situation and everything happens for a reason. I am on weight and prepared to the fullest. I was really excited for this fight with Frank and told him if they find him a new opponent for Saturday I will be rooting for him.

"If not, I’m willing to rebook this fight ASAP or whenever he wants. I’m sorry to everyone who was excited to watch me fight and supports me along this journey, I really felt the love.

"Can’t believe I’m the first fighter to get 2 fights canceled due to this virus (without even having it) but I know it has affected a lot more lives in worse ways. Figuring out the next move from here and will keep moving forward, that’s what we do! Should be booked to fight again ASAP and hope the UFC continues to take care of me."

Frevola had previously missed out on a fight with Roosevelt Roberts in Lincoln, Nebraska in April when the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Roberts and Frevola were due to compete in separate matchups this weekend, but while Roberts' bout with Jim Miller looks set to go ahead, as planned, Frevola's bout with Camacho has been ruled out.