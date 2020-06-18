UFC Vegas 3: Can Russia's Alexander 'Drago' Volkov cut down Curtis 'Razor' Blaydes and earn a heavyweight title shot? (VIDEO)

Alexander Volkov has won titles in M-1 Global and Bellator, and now he has his sights set on UFC gold. But he'll need to defeat powerful contender Curtis Blaydes to give himself a chance of earning a heavyweight title shot.

The UFC's heavyweight division is at a crossroads right now, with reigning champion Stipe Miocic set to face former champ Daniel Cormier in a trilogy fight to settle their rivalry in a fight that is expected to mark the final bout of Cormier's UFC career.

However, it may also prove to be Miocic's final dance in the octagon, too, which would leave the UFC in the bizarre situation of holding a huge title fight, with both men retiring at the end of it.

It would also mean the division is left without a champion heading into the fall.

One guaranteed contender to fight for that vacant belt is Cameroonian wrecking machine Francis Ngannou, who has blasted through the opposition to prove himself as the undeniable next contender for the belt.

But the next spot – which could turn out to be a title challenger position if both Miocic and Cormier retire – is still very much up for grabs.

That's what makes this weekend's main event at the UFC Apex so fascinating. The fight between Blaydes and Volkov could well decide the identity of the second man in the fight for the vacant title following Miocic-Cormier III.

On paper, the spot is Blaydes' to lose. The American arrived in the UFC with a reputation as a powerful wrestler, and he has improved over the years to become not just a dominant MMA wrestler, but also a legitimate knockout threat on the feet.

That fact was proved when he stood toe-to-toe with former UFC heavyweight champion and noted knockout artist Junior Dos Santos, and finished him with strikes in the second round back in January.

His overall game has proved to be too much for everyone he's faced inside the octagon, except Ngannou, who finished him twice in their two bouts.

Blaydes has improved massively since his most recent loss to "The Predator" in November 2018, and would relish the opportunity to avenge that loss and potentially capture UFC gold at the same time.

But before that scenario can become a reality, Blaydes has to deal with the challenge of Russia's Volkov, who has lost just once since joining the UFC in 2016.

Volkov has outbattled gritty knockout artist Roy Nelson, finished seven-foot-tall Stefan "Skyscraper" Struve and, in perhaps his best performance in the UFC, knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum in London back in March 2018.

That win proved that "Drago" was a legitimate threat to the best heavyweights in the world, but a stunning last-gasp knockout loss to Derrick Lewis – in a fight he had dominated until getting finished with just 11 seconds to go – pumped the brakes on Volkov's momentum.

He took a year out, then bounced back with a dominant display to outpoint former NFL star Greg Hardy in Moscow last November. Now he's ready to face Blaydes in a battle that could position him for a shot at championship gold before the end of the year.

The bookmakers have Blaydes as a heavy favorite going into the fight. In fact, he's the biggest betting favorite on the card. But Volkov has proved over years of competition that he's capable of rising to the occasion and capturing titles.

Blaydes poses the biggest test of his career, and "Drago" will need another performance like the one he mustered to defeat Werdum to shock the oddsmakers and push his title claims. Volkov is the slicker, more polished striker, and he'll need to maximize that advantage and show off the best footwork of his career to stifle Blaydes' wrestling attack and pick him apart on the feet.

Blaydes, meanwhile, knows that he has the advantage in terms of wrestling and punch power, so there's no need to go gung-ho for takedowns off the bat. The American is a huge heavyweight, and the confidence gained from his knockout of Dos Santos will mean he's more willing to take his time and use his own strikes against Volkov before changing levels and going to the ground.

On paper, signs are pointing to a Blaydes victory, but underestimate "Drago" at your peril.