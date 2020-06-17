Expect fireworks: Fan-friendly showdown between Derrick Lewis & Alexey Oleynik confirmed as UFC main event

With an incredible 73 combined finishes inside the distance in their careers, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Alexey Oleynik's fights don't often last long - but who will come out on top in their August UFC main event clash?

It was confirmed late on Tuesday that the two heavyweights will meet in a fight expected to take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas on August 8 in what will be a meeting of two of the UFC's most experienced sluggers - and neither of them like to go to decision, promising fight fans a thoroughly entertaining encounter for however long it lasts.

Also on rt.com UFC 249: Russia's Alexey Oleynik enjoys a LIE DOWN between rounds, then DEFEATS former UFC champ Fabricio Werdum (VIDEO)

Oleynik will come into the fight on the back of successive victories against Maurice Greene and former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum whom he bested by split decision in Jacksonville last month, and could place himself a few rungs up the ladder of contenders with a win against former title challenger Lewis who has also earned victories in his last two fights against Ilir Latifi and Blagoy Ivanov.

Prior to that, 'The Black Beast' suffered two defeats on the bounce against former champions Junior Dos Santos and Daniel Cormier, in what was a heavyweight title fight inside Madison Square Garden in 2018.

Lewis vs. Oleynik has the DNA of the traditional 'striker vs. grappler' matchup on which the UFC laid its foundations more than a quarter century ago. But far from being just a clash of styles, the fight brings together two fighters with among the most impressive ability to finish fights at a moment's notice.

The American's uncanny power in his fists is a potent equalizer. Just ask Alexander Volkov, who dominated Lewis through the majority of three rounds in 2018 only to be knocked out by a sequence of Lewis 'Hail Mary' shots in the bout's final moments.

Oleynik, too, possesses this same king of fight-ending ability. Just two fights in his UFC career have gone to the judges and he boasts more than a few first round submissions on his record, many of which (12, in fact) have come from his vice-like Ezekiel Choke technique which has been honed by thousands of hours on the practice mat.

Also on rt.com ‘My balls were hot’ – Derrick Lewis UFC 229 interview provides lighter note on night of carnage

At 42, Oleynik knows that his chances of securing a UFC heavyweight title bout are narrowing. A third win on the bounce, and against a fighter of Lewis' reputation, would certainly insert him into that conversation but in a modern UFC landscape which seems to account for 'style points' in the cage as much as results, he knows that a spectacular finish is required.

There aren't many heavyweights better equipped to do this than submission specialist Oleynik - but time will tell if Derrick Lewis is one of them.