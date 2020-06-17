Ukrainian football fans unfurl 'Free Derek Chauvin' banner in support of ex-cop charged with killing George Floyd

A banner reading 'Free Derek Chauvin', dedicated to the police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd and who is currently being held in custody on a $1.25 million bail, has been unfurled at a Ukrainian football match.

The white flag with black lettering spelling out 'Free Derek Chauvin' was seen hanging by supporters standing near the middle of the pitch during the Ukrainian Cup semi-final match between FC Minaj and Dynamo Kiev at Stadion Mynai on Wednesday, which Dynamo won 2-0.

Former Minnesota police officer Chauvin has been charged with 2nd-degree murder after he was filmed kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for nearly nine minutes, causing the latter's death and sparking a spate of protests nationwide in the US and also in the UK.

Chauvin has been charged in Floyd's murder alongside three other Minnesota Police Department officers: J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, all of whom have since been fired from their positions.