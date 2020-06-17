 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Going to need a few stitches': Justin Gaethje shows off gruesome gash after training headbutt as he steps up Khabib preparations

17 Jun, 2020 11:36
Justin Gaethje © USA Today Sports
Many would suggest UFC interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje is wise to work on his wrestling ahead of a showdown with 155lbs king Khabib Nurmagomedov, although those efforts have already left the American with scars to show.

Gaethje is set to face undefeated lightweight champ Khabib later this year, but has taken some heavy hits in training judging by a photo shared by 'The Highlight' on social media.

"Going to need a few stitches, caught an accidental headbutt during wrestling training," wrote the Arizona fighter, sharing a gruesome look at a gash on his chin.

Instagram @justin_gaethje

Gaethje, who produced a career-best performance to stop Tony Ferguson in the fifth round of their UFC 249 main event in May, is tipped to face Dagestani grappling phenom Khabib in September. 

The 28-0 Russian hinted on his social media accounts this week that fans can expect an impending announcement on the showdown. 

Gaethje – who boasts a 22-2 record and is unbeaten in his past four fights – said earlier this week that if Khabib were to beat him, it could have consequences not only for him but also lightweight rival Conor McGregor.

Gaethje claimed that a victory for 'The Eagle' would mean McGregor makes his recently-announced retirement permanent, seemingly suggesting the Irishman would run scared from a potential rematch with the man who submitted him in the fourth round of their 2108 contest.

Gaethje said however that should he get the better of the unbeaten Russian, McGregor would make an octagon return to meet him in a title fight.

"I think I'd knock him out to be honest. He'd go about three rounds, then it's hell," Gaethje said of a potential bout with 'The Notororious'. 

"And he doesn't want to go to hell, so I think he's good for now."

