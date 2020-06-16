 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'I will make an announcement on my future soon': UFC champ Khabib promises update on career

16 Jun, 2020 15:03
'I will make an announcement on my future soon': UFC champ Khabib promises update on career
UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov has promised fans an update about his future "soon", as the promotion's 155 lbs ruler has been lying in limbo since his proposed title defence against Tony Ferguson was annulled in April.

The fifth time the two were penciled in to fight each other will almost certainly be the final; when Khabib became stranded in his native Russia following the outbreak of Covid-19, Justin Gaethje stepped up as a replacement and shocked the MMA world by battering Ferguson into a 5th-round TKO loss.

By dispatching 'El Cucuy', Gaethje clinched the interim lightweight belt and earned the right to meet 'The Dagestani Eagle', and talk now surrounds a matchup between the pair in the absence of Ferguson and the newly-retired Conor McGregor.

Khabib on Tuesday promised fans an update on his own career in a picture together with fellow Dagestanis and UFC fighters, featherweight Zubaira Tukhugov, and cousin and welterweight Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

"These two have been grinding all summer and will return at the beginning of autumn (September), we wish them luck," the 31-year-old write. "About my own future, I will make an announcement soon." 

Since flying back to Dagestan at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Khabib has had to endure the personal hardship of his father and trainer Abdulmanap being seriously struck down by Covid-19 infection, from which he is still recovering.

Nurmagomedov Sr. was twice entered into a medically-induced coma after undergoing heart bypass surgery after suffering a stroke brought on my the disease, and is convalescing in a Moscow hospital.

