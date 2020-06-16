'Lost for words': Russian rhythmic gymnastics queen asks fans to rate underwear & jewelry pics

Russian Olympic rhythmic gymnastics champion Anastasia Tatareva has called on fans to rate a series of pictures in which she appears in her underwear, delighting her Instagram following.

The 22-year-old, who owns a mammoth haul of six World Championship titles and one Olympic gold, shared her sleek and slender figure as she modeled black underwear and a set of jewelry – asking admirers to select which of the four revealing images most tickled their fancy.

"1, 2, 3, or 4," Tatareva wrote to her almost 50,000 followers as she flashed different parts of her body with assorted rings and earrings.

"Beautiful" and "I have no words," included some of the responses.

Ekaterina-born rhythmic queen Tatareva joined the Russian national setup in 2014 and hasn’t looked back since, scooping prize after prize at European and international level in various events.

She was part of the team which won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The full-lipped four-time European champion’s Instagram account shows that she has increasingly tried her hand at modelling with a series of glossy photoshoots.

Tatareva has been handed state awards for her sporting services to the nation, and will seek to continue her stunning success at the rescheduled Tokyo Games next summer.