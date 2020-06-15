 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

She Wolf vs Warrior Princess: Georgia's Jojua and Romania's Belbita set for UFC Fight Island showdown in July

15 Jun, 2020 15:47
Get short URL
She Wolf vs Warrior Princess: Georgia's Jojua and Romania's Belbita set for UFC Fight Island showdown in July
UFC fighters Liana Jojua and Diana Belbita are slated to meet on Yas Island in the UAE. © Getty Images / Zuffa LLC
Georgian UFC fighter Liana 'She Wolf' Jojua will have the chance to bounce back from a debut defeat in the promotion when she faces Romania's Diana Belbita on 'Fight Island' on July 15, Jojua's management team have said.

"Jojua will fight Belbita on July 15," the Georgian's Prime Fight Management team told TASS. 

The bout will be on the UFC's fabled 'Fight Island' in Abu Dhabi, where the organization will host a series of cards in July, primarily for fighters unable to compete in the US die to coronavirus restrictions. 

As yet there has been no official word from the UFC on the bout, which will pit 25-year-old Georgian Jojua against 'The Warrior Princess' Belbita, who is two years her junior.

Jojua made her UFC bow against Canada's Sarah Moras back in September also in the UAE, on the UFC 242 card headlined by the men's lightweight title unifier between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier. 

Also on rt.com 'Sorry I didn't meet your expectations': Liana Jojua reacts to loss in 1st female UFC fight in UAE

Jojua was stopped midway through the third round of the bantamweight contest, although appeared considerably undersized against Moras, who had missed weight for the bout.

After her defeat – which saw her slip to a 7-3 overall record – Jojua signaled she would drop down into the flyweight ranks, initially calling out Australia's Nadia Kassem.

Also on rt.com ‘Who’s the p*ssy here?’: UFC’s Jojua and Kassem trade social media shots after Georgian ‘She Wolf’ calls out Aussie rival (PHOTOS)

However, she now seems to have found her next opponent in the form of Belbita – whose own UFC debut in October similarly ended in failure, in her case via unanimous decision to English brawler Molly 'Meatball' McCann. 

Belbita is 13-5 overall, having spent most of her fledging career in the ranks of Romanian-based promotion RXF. 

Jojua entered the UFC as Russia's first ever female professional MMA title holder, defeating Marina Mokhnatkina at a Fight Nights Global (FNG) event in Moscow in February of 2018. 

Also on rt.com ‘My parents were against it, but I love fighting’ – new UFC recruit Liana Jojua (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies