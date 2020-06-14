'What a BEAUTY': Kroos control STUNS fans as midfielder outdoes Hazard to give Real Madrid dream start on La Liga return (VIDEOS)

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos astonished fans with a wonderful goal as Real Madrid cruised into a comfortable early lead at home to lowly Eibar in their first La Liga match after Spanish football was halted due to the coronavirus.

Kroos angled an exquisite first-time strike into the far corner of the net inside the first five minutes for second-placed Madrid, leaving visiting goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic flat on his back as the precise finish flew into the top corner of his net from the left-hand edge of the penalty area.

Marquee summer arrival Eden Hazard, signed from English Premier League Chelsea for an initial fee of $100 million, had been the name on fans' lips as he returned to the starting lineup after suffering injury problems this season, but it was Kroos who lit up the action early on.

What a BEAUTY from Toni Kroos! 😍How about that technique from the German? 👏A perfect start for Madrid ⚪ pic.twitter.com/Pli2Xm6CYZ — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 14, 2020

Don’t understand how Kroos has hit this... pic.twitter.com/DhmyuRUWak — The Boi (@ChuBoi) June 14, 2020

"Don’t understand how Kroos has hit this," wrote one enthralled viewer, applauding the sublime effort that ensured any rustiness Madrid felt after more than three months without a competitive fixture was not reflected in their start.

"First time shots are his speciality," another said of the former Bayern Munich player. "Absolute beast."

First time shots are his specialty. Absolute beast — Miguel Ortiz (@MiguelOrtiz0714) June 14, 2020

Hazard played his part in Madrid's second after half an hour, playing in captain Sergio Ramos for a close-range finish to make it 2-0.

The Belgium magician also played his part in an eye-catching third goal, seeing his shot after cutting in from the wing saved by the unfortunate Dmitrovic, only for Marcelo to score Madrid's third with another superb finish as he rampaged into the penalty area.

Marcelo took a knee and threw up his fist after scoring for Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/AWX6bRQ6f8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 14, 2020

Brazil defender Marcelo celebrated his thunderous strike by taking a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter campaign and anti-racism protests around the world.

"Marcelo is class," responded a fan. "Hazard has bounced back with an assist – hope he keeps up his performance so far."