'Are you kidding me?!': WATCH as stunned UFC fighter questions why judge scored fight IN HIS FAVOR

While it's not unusual to see fighters question the judges when the scoring goes against them, it's far less common to see them query decisions in their favor – but that's exactly what Charles Jourdain did on Saturday night.

Canadian featherweight 'Air' Jourdain went toe-to-toe with Andre Fili across three entertaining rounds at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, sending the bout to the scorecards.

Jourdain had arguably won the first round, putting Fili down with a left hand with around 90 seconds left of the round, but the second and third stanzas had clearly gone with Fili through his series of takedowns and more effective striking.

The result therefore seemed an inevitable and straightforward decision win for California fighter Fili, although he was given a scare when octagon announcer Joe Martinez began reading out the scorecards.

The first judge scored the bout 29-28 to Jourdain, prompting Fili to cast his eyes downwards in a look of dejection and Jourdain to glance over at the judges and question the logic of how one of them had somehow ruled the fight in his favor.

"Are you kidding me," the Canadian was seen asking with a frown.

Fili began to cross himself, apparently fearing the worst, but was handed the decision victory he deserved when the remaining two scorecards were read out 29-28 in his favor.

Jourdain sportingly acknowledged defeat, saluting his opponent as the pair clasped hands and briefly embraced.

“I was begging God, Let me f*cking win,” Fili later explained according to MMA Junkie, as he shared his bafflement at the one scorecard which went against him.

The victory improved the 27-year-old 'Touchy' Fili to a 21-7 record overall, as the long-time UFC contestant bounced back from a decision defeat against Sodiq Yusuff at UFC 246 in January.

Meanwhile, former TKO double champion Jourdain, 24, slipped to 10-3 overall, and suffered his second defeat in his third octagon outing.