‘I won’t be watching much anymore!’ Trump threatens to boycott NFL & US soccer over plans to kneel during anthem

President Donald Trump has threatened to boycott the NFL and US soccer games if the federations allow players to demonstrate their “disrespect” and kneel instead of standing for the national anthem before matches.

The United States Soccer Federation (USSF) voted earlier this week to repeal its ban on players kneeling during the national anthem, claiming that the previous policy was “wrong and detracted from the important message of Black Lives Matter.”

It follows a video address by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, in which he encouraged players to speak out and protest against racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The move, however, received backlash from many Americans, including from President Trump personally, who are growing tired of the 'virtue-signalling' epidemic and called it disrespectful to the United States flag and the country.

Ever since the killing of George Floyd triggered the latest wave of nationwide protests against racism and police abuse, public figures and businesses across the US rushed to compete in demonstrating their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The distressing imagery of Floyd's death at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer was all the more stark when juxtaposed with the actions of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose peaceful protests against police brutality in 2016 sparked debate over how and when players should be allowed to protest.

