Bathtub ballet: Synchronized swimmer Svetlana Romashina shows off her skills in the bath during COVID-19 lockdown (VIDEO)

18 Apr, 2020 18:42
© AFP / Manan Vatsyayana
The world of sport may be at a standstill, but Russian synchronized swimmer Svetland Romashina was able to show off her elite-level skills in a somewhat smaller pool than usual as she strutted her stuff in the bath.

The graceful starlet of the swimming pool hopped into her bathtub to perform a miniature version of the routine.

The five-time Olympic champion has also earned 21 gold medals at world championships and 10 golds at European championships.

But performing in her bathroom might just have been her toughest test yet as she hopped in the bath to offer her followers a glimpse of the skills that earned her so many medals through her glittering career in the pool.

But Romashina wasn't alone. She had a teammate, in the form of her young daughter, who joined her as they finished off their impromptu performance.

