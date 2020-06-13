 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'They've had a SHOCKER': Fans stunned by keeper calamity & World Cup winner's gaffe in comedy of errors at Bayern Munich (VIDEOS)

13 Jun, 2020 18:27
Yann Sommer | Benjamin Pavard © Reuters
Goalkeeper Yann Sommer helped Bayern Munich forget the absence of Robert Lewandowski by gifting them the lead at home to Borussia Monchengladbach – only for France star Benjamin Pavard to cancel it out with a blunder of his own.

Switzerland stopper Sommer had produced a fine save to keep fourth-placed Monchengladbach level just moments before he badly misjudged a pass under little pressure, playing possession straight into the path of the grateful Joshua Zirkzee, who was happy to respond by passing the ball precisely into the net.

There were echoes of the highly-rated goalkeeper's haphazard attempt at advancing to pass two seasons ago, although he was punished in more spectacular fashion on that occasion, when Lucas Holer collected the ball to score from long range and complete a 3-1 defeat for Gladbach at Freiburg.

Fans on social media mocked Sommer and roundly described the mistake as one of the worst they had seen this season, while one account cruelly pointed out that his four errors leading to goals this season is the worst of any Bundesliga player.

Any hopes Bayern might have had of an easy victory to increase their four-point lead at the top of the table soon took a blow as defender Benjamin Pavard swiftly responded with another defensive disaster.

The backtracking defender, who won the World Cup with France in Russia in 2018, found his feet in a tangle and turned Patrick Herrmann's low cross into his own net less than ten minutes after Zirkzee's fortune.

"They say Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best going forward, but look at that finish from Pavard," joked one viewer. "Truly under-rated."

Bayern were denied the chance to win the title in the absence of suspended top scorer Lewandowski earlier in the day after Erling Haaland's last-gasp winner gave second-placed Borussia Dortmund victory at Dusseldorf.

Sharp-eyed fans also spotted that Dortmund coach Lucien Favre appeared to have injured himself while exuberantly celebrating star striker Haaland's goal, leaping into the air before clutching his hamstring in a move that could have caused some concern to the club's physios.

