'I saw the body': SHOCKED Russian MMA veteran Alexander Shlemenko issues grim warning after pulling DROWNED man from river (VIDEO)

13 Jun, 2020 17:42
Former Bellator MMA champion Alexander Shlemenko has spoken of his ordeal and told fans not to risk their lives by going for a swim after diving into the Irtysh River to pull out a body before calling the police to the scene.

The popular Russian fighter looked troubled and still had water on his head as he revealed his horror at spotting a body in the river, diving in to recover the floating figure, returning to the shore and contacting the emergency services.

Known as "Storm", Shlemenko had previously published videos showing himself taking dips in the water with his family near his home in Omsk and has even suggested periodically entering the water as a way of "protecting immunity" in recent weeks.

His latest experience was far less enjoyable. 

"Such an unpleasant story happened to me," the former middleweight champion told his vast Instagram following in a video.

"I saw the body of a man in the river, swam behind it and pulled it ashore.

"Now I'm waiting for the police. Be careful on the water. Soberly evaluate your strength."

Shlemenko confirmed that the man had drowned in response to a fan who asked whether he had managed to save his life.

The 36-year-old, who runs his own combat school, last fought when he submitted David Branch in the first round at Russian Cagefighting Championship 7 in December.

