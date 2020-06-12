Premier League players to have shirt names replaced with 'Black Lives Matter' for first 12 games of resumed season

Premier League players will have 'Black Lives Matter' written on the back of their shirts for the first 12 games of the resumed season in place of where there names would usually be shown, it has been announced.

"We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed,"a statement read on Friday.

"This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether."

The Premier League stands alongside players, clubs, the FA, EFL, PFA, LMA, PGMOL and all those who oppose discrimination The #PL will support players who ‘take a knee’ before or during matchesThere is #NoRoomForRacism, anywhere.Full Statement: https://t.co/fdShPIq2IDpic.twitter.com/A661OWzyrx — Premier League (@premierleague) June 12, 2020

The Premier League, which is set to resume from its coronavirus-enforced hiatus on June 17, also said shirts would feature a Black Lives Matter logo, as well as a badge thanking the NHS for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In addition, the League will support players who 'take a knee' before or during matches," the statement added.

The move follows the death of African American man George Floyd at the hands of police in the US city of Minneapolis, sparking protests and unrest around the world.