 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Premier League players to have shirt names replaced with 'Black Lives Matter' for first 12 games of resumed season

12 Jun, 2020 18:00
Get short URL
Premier League players to have shirt names replaced with 'Black Lives Matter' for first 12 games of resumed season
The Premier League announced the step on Friday. © Reuters / Action Images
Premier League players will have 'Black Lives Matter' written on the back of their shirts for the first 12 games of the resumed season in place of where there names would usually be shown, it has been announced.

"We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed,"a statement read on Friday. 

"This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether."

The Premier League, which is set to resume from its coronavirus-enforced hiatus on June 17, also said shirts would feature a Black Lives Matter logo, as well as a badge thanking the NHS for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In addition, the League will support players who 'take a knee' before or during matches," the statement added. 

The move follows the death of African American man George Floyd at the hands of police in the US city of Minneapolis, sparking protests and unrest around the world. 

Also on rt.com Dortmund star Jadon Sancho BOOKED after revealing 'Justice for George Floyd' tribute in hat-trick performance (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies