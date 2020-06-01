 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘It ain't hate crime, he broke my window!’ NBA star J.R. Smith explains why he ‘whooped white boy’s ass’ amid LA riots

1 Jun, 2020 04:13
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith was filmed kicking a lying man in the street. He said he had chased and beaten up the ‘white boy’ for breaking his window and didn’t consider it a hate crime.

Footage of the violent incident, which reportedly happened in Los Angeles amid protests over police brutality targeting people of color, was published by TMZ Sports on Sunday. It shows Smith and an unidentified man laying on the ground.

The NBA star gets up and kicks the other man several times. When the blond-haired person gets up, Smith punches him before letting him run away. A couple of men, who appear to be Smith’s friends, grab him by his arms and walk him away.

Smith, who is black, later posted a video in which he explained the incident. He claimed the other man in the video was “one of these little, motherf***ing white boys” and had angered him by breaking a window of his truck.

“This ain't no hate crime,” he added. “I ain't got no problem with nobody that ain't got no problem with me. It's a problem with the motherf***ing system, that's it.”

Smith has been a professional basketball player since 2004 and played for the Cavaliers between 2015 and last year, when he became a free agent.

