'It amazes me how you can go to a cage and not be afraid': Russian player Karen Khachanov sets sights on MMA after tennis career

Russian tennis star Karen Khachanov has revealed he is a huge fan of mixed martial arts (MMA) and wants to get into the cage to test his fighting skills when he retires from tennis.

In an Instagram Live chat with Barbara Schett-Eagle, the world number 15 said he follows many sports, including MMA.

READ MORE: 'We need to overcome these challenges': Nick Kyrgios HITS OUT at 'selfish' ATP as plans to stage US Open move forward

“I really like basketball, that was my sport obviously because of my height. You know, when I was at school I was playing basketball at a good level.

“Also I like to follow ice hockey, MMA, UFC fights. Among winter sports I like skiing, I used to be a good skier, you know,” Khachanov said.

MMA is a “very rude and aggressive sport, but I used to watch boxing before. Then I started following MMA, maybe because there are so many Russian fighters there. It amazes me how you can go to a cage and not be afraid of fighting every day”, the 24-year-old added.

Talking about his own attempts at MMA, Khachanov said it would interfere with his tennis, but that he might try it after retiring from the sport.

“I never went to any [MMA] classes because it’s dangerous for wrists. Not for now, maybe after my career I will do it more seriously, but not now,” he said.