UFC Las Vegas: Jessica Eye takes center stage in quest for Valentina Shevchenko rematch (VIDEO)

Jessica Eye will step into the octagon on Saturday night looking to topple a new contender to the women's flyweight division and in the process move herself one step closer to a rematch with her nemesis.

Ohio native Eye's only defeat since dropping down to flyweight came in her title challenge against reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko, when she was brutally knocked cold by a jaw-dropping head kick.

READ MORE: 'Cro Cop-esque': Valentina Shevchenko knocks out Jessica Eye with HUGE head kick at UFC 238 (VIDEO)

It saw the 33-year-old's hopes ended abruptly 26 seconds into the second round of her first UFC title fight. But now she's looking to cement her title credentials once again as she prepares to take on talented former strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo in Las Vegas.

Calvillo has lost just once in her MMA career – on points to former UFC strawweight champ Carla Esparza – but failed to make the 116-pound non-title strawweight limit in two of her last three outings.

It's led Calvillo to make the move up to the 125-pound flyweight class, where the UFC has handed her a huge opportunity against the division's No. 1 contender.

CLASH OF STYLES

On paper, the fight looks like a classic striker versus grappler matchup, with Eye's slick boxing and sharp footwork going up against Calvillo's impressive grappling skills.

But in her win over Cortney Casey in February 2019, Calvillo showed that her own striking game is evolving, and she'll be confident that she can box her way into range to drag Eye to the mat and get to work with the grappling skills that have earned her three submission finishes in the UFC already.

For Eye, however, this a must-win fight. She was spectacularly finished by Shevchenko, but bounced back with a decision win over Viviane Araujo, though she failed to make weight for that fight.

Now she'll need to prove herself again, first on the scale, then in the cage as she looks to show the world – and the UFC's matchmakers – that she is ready to hit championship weight and challenge Shevchenko once again.