Mo goes pro: Undefeated amateur MMA prodigy Muhammad Mokaev signs for Brave CF

Russian amateur MMA star Muhammad Mokaev has finally put pen to paper on his first professional contract after agreeing terms with UAE-based promotion Brave CF.

Mokaev, who captured two IMMAF world titles and two IMMAF European titles during his stellar run as an amateur, is turning professional having amassed a perfect 23-0 record.

His form led to him being courted by a host of top promotions, but the fighter, who trains as part of the KHK MMA Team in Bahrain, opted to sign for Brave CF.

It means the Russian-born fighter, who represented Great Britain in the amateur ranks after moving to Manchester with his family as a 12-year-old, will fight in familiar territory, having captured his two world titles in Bahrain.

Mokaev announced his signing via Twitter, saying, "Officially signed with Brave Cf, thanks for the support guys! Let’s begin professional career!"

Nineteen-year-old Mokaev trains in Phuket, Thailand at the renowned Tiger Muay Thai gym alongside the likes of Petr Yan and a host of other top-level fighters. Now the fighter known as "The Punisher" will get the chance to go for championship gold as a professional.