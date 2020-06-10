'GET UP THERE MY BOY!' Delirious & topless Tyson Fury confirms AJ fight 'over the line' for next year, after Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury has confirmed his undisputed world heavyweight championship showdown with Anthony Joshua is confirmed, with the first of two fights taking place next year after a second rematch with American Deontay Wilder.

After UK promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports financial terms had been agreed "in essence" on Wednesday, Fury then later took to Instagram to confirm the news in a topless video message.

"The biggest fight in British boxing has just been agreed.

GET UP THERE MY BOY! Two fight deal Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua next year," a joyous Fury beamed.

The only snag in an immediate match between he two for the biggest prize in boxing is Fury's trilogy with Wilder, whom he dethroned in seven rounds in February to prise away the WBC title.

"One problem... I've just got to smash Deontay Wilder's face right in in the next fight and then we go into the Joshua fight next year," Fury, 31, continued.

"So there we are! The Gypsy King vs. AJ is on for next year

But there is a hurdle in the road called The Bronze Bomber, AKA the knockout king

"And I will get onto him and knock him spark out and then we will get onto the big fight."