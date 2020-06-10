Former UFC double-champ Henry Cejudo ignites talk of move to boxing after posting Mike Tyson training clip (VIDEO)

Speculation that the UFC's 'King of Cringe' Henry Cejudo could be set to try his hand in the boxing ring has run rampant after the former two-weight world champion posted footage of him taking training tips from Mike Tyson.

Cejudo announced his unexpected retirement from the cage following a second round TKO win against Dominick Cruz last month to extend his status as one of the few two-division champions in the UFC's 25+ year history.

The win against Cruz marked the latest victory in a hugely impressive latter career for the former Olympic wrestler, which also saw him defeat T.J. Dillashaw, Demetrious Johnson and Marlon Moraes in recent fights.

However, with "Triple C" adamant that his time in the octagon has come to a close, speculation has started suggesting that the 33-year-old could be tempted into the boxing ring – something which has reignited after Cejudo posted footage to his Instagram account of him training alongside boxing legend Mike Tyson.

The video shows Cejudo being put through his paces by Tyson in the training ring as he hits pads with famed MMA striking coach Rafael Cordeiro, the man responsible for guiding the early careers of the likes of Wanderlei Silva, Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua and Lyoto Machida.

Tyson was known in his heyday for being a master of closing the distance and fighting on the inside, and he imparts some tips on how to do exactly this to Cejudo - later describing his technique as "perfect".

Cejudo appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in recent days where he told the UFC commentator that his days as a high-level prizefighter were almost certainly over, but he did say that he could potentially be tempted out of retirement for a fight with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovksi in pursuit of what would be a world title in a THIRD weight class.

He has also mentioned the possibility of a boxing match with undefeated 21-year-old phenom Ryan Garcia.

"I think I’ve done everything in MMA, Olympic champ, flyweight champ, bantamweight champ, I’ve defended both of my titles," he said to TMZ.

"I think the only one I want to do it is to make Ryan Garcia bend the knee."